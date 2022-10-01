Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Walks, scores a run in win over Giants

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Friday: The Diamondbacks promoted Kennedy from the Triple-A Reno Aces and placed infielder Ketel Marte on the injured list. Kennedy joined the team in the middle of their 10-4 loss to the Giants in San Francisco but did not play.

Saturday: Batting sixth and playing third base, he went 0 for 3 with a walk, a run scored and two strikeouts in an 8-4 win over the Giants. He was subbed out in the seventh inning.

Sunday: The series finale is at 4:05 p.m. No starting pitcher had been designated by the Giants as of Saturday afternoon.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .217 (18 for 83) with a home run, 12 RBIs and 10 runs in 30 games. He has walked eight times and struck out 23 times. His on-base percentage is .287, his OPS .612. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .261 (88 for 330) with 14 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 55 runs and 40 RBIs in 93 games.

