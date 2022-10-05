 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY BUDDY KENNEDY REPORT

Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Turns 24 but does not play in D'backs win

Buddy Kennedy, 24, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Tuesday: Did not play in a 3-0 loss to the Brewers.

Wednesday: Did not play in a 4-2 win over the Brewers in the season finale despite celebrating his 24th birthday.

Stats: Kennedy finished the season hitting .217 (18 for 83) with a home run, 12 RBIs and 10 runs in 30 games. He had walked eight times and struck out 23 times. His on-base percentage was .287, his OPS .612. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .261 (88 for 330) with 14 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 55 runs and 40 RBIs over two stints in 93 games.

Buddy Kennedy 2022 Diamondbacks

Kennedy
Kennedy

— Press staff reports

