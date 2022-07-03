Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Singles in loss to Rockies

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Saturday: Batting fifth and playing second base, he went 0 for 3 with a strikeout in an 11-7 loss to the Rockies. He was pinch-hit for in the ninth inning.

Sunday: Batting sixth and playing second base, went 1 for 4 in a 6-5 loss to the Rockies in the series finale. He was replaced with a defensive substitute in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Monday: Arizona will begin a three-game series starting 6:10 p.m. at home against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants had not announced a starter as of Sunday afternoon.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .150 (6 for 40), including a double, a triple and a homer, in 13 games. He has scored five runs and driven in eight. He has walked three times and struck out 11 times. His on-base percentage is .222, his OPS .522. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

— Press staff reports

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.