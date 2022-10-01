Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Rejoins Diamondbacks in San Francisco

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.
Friday: The Diamondbacks promoted Kennedy from the Triple-A Reno Aces and placed infielder Ketel Marte on the injured list. Kennedy joined the team in the middle of their 10-4 loss to the Giants in San Francisco but did not play.
Saturday: The series continued in San Francisco. Kennedy was not in the starting lineup, and the game ended too late for this edition.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:05 p.m. No starting pitcher had been designated by the Giants as of Saturday afternoon.
Stats: Kennedy entered Saturday hitting .225 (18 for 80) in 29 games. He had hit one home run, driven in 12 runs and scored nine. He had walked seven times and struck out 21 times. His on-base percentage was .289, his OPS .627. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .261 (88 for 330) with 14 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 55 runs and 40 RBIs in 93 games.
— Press staff reports
