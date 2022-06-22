Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Not in Wednesday's lineup, day to day with wrist injury

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Tuesday: Was removed due to left wrist discomfort after the top of the fourth inning of an 11-inning, 3-2 loss to the Padres. Batting fifth and playing second base, Kennedy had flied out to right and struck out.

Wednesday: He was not in the starting lineup for the series finale vs. the Padres for the first time since making his major league debut Friday. He remained day to day with a left wrist injury but "all is good," he said in a text message.

More on the injury: In the top of the fourth inning Tuesday, Padres starter Sean Manaea threw Kennedy a 2-2 change-up that traveled outside of the zone. Kennedy said he over extended reaching for the pitch, keeping both hands on the bat in the process. "I usually don't swing two hands on the bat because I lose extension. But sometimes my body does it," he said in a text. Kennedy said he felt pain in the hamate bone, located in the wrist joint, causing him to lose strength in his hand. He had X-rays done on the injury, which came back negative, he said.

Up next: The Diamondbacks are off Thursday and will begin a three-game series at 9:40 p.m. at home vs. the Detroit Tigers.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .188 (3 for 16), including a triple and a homer, in five games. He has scored three runs and driven in four. He has walked once and struck out five times. His on-base percentage is .235, his OPS .735.

— Press staff reports

