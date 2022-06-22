Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Not in Wednesday's lineup, day to day with wrist injury

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy makes a play against the Padres on Monday night in San Diego.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy arrive at third with a triple as Minnesota Twins third baseman Gio Urshela waits for a late throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy steps in to bat against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The ball that Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Buddy Kennedy hit for a single was the first hit of his major league career Friday. It’s sitting in a case marked with the date and pitcher the 2017 Millville High School graduate got the hit off of, with Chase Field as the backdrop.
Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Buddy Kennedy talks to first base coach Dave McKay after hitting a single against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning Friday. The single was Kennedy’s first career hit.
Friends and family of Buddy Kennedy are in Arizona on Friday to see the Millville High School graduate make his major league debut with the Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Buddy Kennedy during batting practice Saturday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Friends and family of Buddy Kennedy show off their new jerseys in Arizona on Friday. They're there to see the Millville High School graduate make his major league debut with the Diamondbacks.
Friends and family of Buddy Kennedy were in Arizona on Friday to see the Millville High School graduate make his major league debut with the Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy takes a practice throw down to second base prior to the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks Buddy Kennedy in the first inning during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy steps in to bat against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 7-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks Buddy Kennedy in the first inning during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy (45) smiles as he arrives at home plate to celebrate his grand slam against the Minnesota Twins with Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas (5) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy pauses at home plate as he bats against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 7-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks Buddy Kennedy in the first inning during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.
Tuesday: Was removed due to left wrist discomfort after the top of the fourth inning of an 11-inning, 3-2 loss to the Padres. Batting fifth and playing second base, Kennedy had flied out to right and struck out.
Wednesday: He was not in the starting lineup for the series finale vs. the Padres for the first time since making his major league debut Friday. He remained day to day with a left wrist injury but "all is good," he said in a text message.
More on the injury: In the top of the fourth inning Tuesday, Padres starter Sean Manaea threw Kennedy a 2-2 change-up that traveled outside of the zone. Kennedy said he over extended reaching for the pitch, keeping both hands on the bat in the process. "I usually don't swing two hands on the bat because I lose extension. But sometimes my body does it," he said in a text. Kennedy said he felt pain in the hamate bone, located in the wrist joint, causing him to lose strength in his hand. He had X-rays done on the injury, which came back negative, he said.
Up next: The Diamondbacks are off Thursday and will begin a three-game series at 9:40 p.m. at home vs. the Detroit Tigers.
Stats: Kennedy is hitting .188 (3 for 16), including a triple and a homer, in five games. He has scored three runs and driven in four. He has walked once and struck out five times. His on-base percentage is .235, his OPS .735.
