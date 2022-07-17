Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Hits RBI triple in loss to Padres

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Friday: Flied out to right field as a pinch-hitter for Daulton Varsho leading off the top of the ninth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Padres.

Saturday: Batting seventh and playing second base, he went 2 for 4, including an RBI triple (his second of the season) in the fourth inning, of Arizona's 4-3 loss to the Padres. He also singled and struck out.

Sunday: The series finale in San Diego and last game before the All-Star break is at 4:10 p.m. Mike Clevenger (2-2, 3.79) is scheduled to start for the Padres. Kennedy is 0 for 2 against him in the majors. He also faced Clevenger in Triple A in April, getting a hit off him.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .235 (16 for 68) in 24 games. He has hit one home run, driven in 12 runs and scored nine. He has walked five times and struck out 17 times. His on-base percentage is .289, his OPS .657. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

— Press staff reports