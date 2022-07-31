Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Helps turn two double plays in loss to Braves

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Saturday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk in a 6-2 loss to the Braves. Kennedy, who batted seventh, played second base and helped get a double play off an infield pop-up in the fifth inning.

Sunday: Batting fifth and playing second base, went 0 for 3 and was pinch-hit for in the ninth inning of a 1-0 loss to Atlanta. He turned an unassisted double play in the sixth and was part of another double play in the second in which he recorded both outs.

Monday: The Diamondbacks will begin a three-game series at 7:10 p.m. in Cleveland against the Guardians. Cal Quantrill (7-5, 3.97) is scheduled to start for Cleveland. Kennedy has yet to face him.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .228 (18 for 79) in 28 games. He has hit one home run, driven in 12 runs and scored nine. He has walked seven times and struck out 20 times. His on-base percentage is .292, his OPS .634. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

— Press staff reports