Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Heads to San Diego for weekend series before break

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Tuesday: Entered the game as a defensive replacement at third base in the bottom of the seventh inning. He went 0 for 1, and the Diamondbacks lost 13-0 to the Giants.

Wednesday: Batting second and playing second base, he went 1 for 2 with a run, a walk and a strikeout in a 4-3 loss to the Giants in the series finale. He was pinch-hit for in the eighth inning. In the field, he helped turn a double play.

Thursday: Arizona was off.

Friday: The Diamondbacks will begin a three-game series starting 9:40 p.m. at the San Diego Padres. Yu Darvish (7-4, 3.38) is scheduled to pitch for the Padres. Kennedy went 0 for 3 with a strikeout against him June 20.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .222 (14 for 63) in 22 games. He has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. He has walked five times and struck out 16 times. His on-base percentage is .282, his OPS .615. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

