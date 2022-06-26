Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Has RBI sac fly in win over Tigers

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Friday: Struck out as a pinch-hitter during the ninth inning of a 5-1 loss to Detroit.

Saturday: Batting sixth and playing second base, he went 0 for 3 with a walk and a run scored in 6-3 loss to Detroit. He also made an error that allowed two runs to score.

Sunday: Batting sixth and playing second base, he went 0 for 3 with a walk and an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning of an 11-7 win over the Tigers in the series finale.

Up next: The Diamondbacks are off Monday and will begin a two-game series Tuesday at home vs. the San Diego Padres.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .130 (3 for 23), including a triple and a homer, in eight games. He has scored three runs and driven in five. He has walked three times and struck out eight times. His on-base percentage is .222, his OPS .570. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

— Press staff reports

