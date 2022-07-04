Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Has 2 hits, 2 RBIs in win over Giants

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Sunday: Batting sixth and playing second base, went 1 for 4 in a 6-5 loss to the Rockies in the series finale. He was replaced with a defensive substitute in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Monday: Batting fifth and playing second base, went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored in an 8-3 win over the Giants in the series opener. He hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning, and then singled and scored in the sixth. On defense, he was a part of two double plays.

Tuesday: The series continues at 9:40 p.m. Alex Wood (5-7, 5.03) is scheduled to pitch for the Giants.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .182 (8 for 44), including a double, a triple and a homer, in 14 games. He has scored six runs and driven in 10. He has walked three times and struck out 11 times. His on-base percentage is .245, his OPS .563. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

— Press staff reports

