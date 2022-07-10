Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Had the day off in loss to Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, right, greets Buddy Kennedy, who scored against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning Saturday in Phoenix.
Darryl Webb, Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy hits a two-run single against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning during Monday's game in Phoenix.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy fields a grounder against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of Wednesday's game Wednesday in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy, left, tags out Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant at second base as he tries to stretch a single into a double in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy gets hit by a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy makes a play against the Padres on Monday night in San Diego.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy remains day to day with a left wrist injury.
Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy arrive at third with a triple as Minnesota Twins third baseman Gio Urshela waits for a late throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
The ball that Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Buddy Kennedy hit for a single was the first hit of his major league career Friday. It’s sitting in a case marked with the date and pitcher the 2017 Millville High School graduate got the hit off of, with Chase Field as the backdrop.
Claire Swift, Provided
Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Buddy Kennedy talks to first base coach Dave McKay after hitting a single against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning Friday. The single was Kennedy’s first career hit.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Friends and family of Buddy Kennedy are in Arizona on Friday to see the Millville High School graduate make his major league debut with the Diamondbacks.
Shannon Kennedy, Provided
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Buddy Kennedy during batting practice Saturday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Shannon Kennedy, Provided
Friends and family of Buddy Kennedy show off their new jerseys in Arizona on Friday. They're there to see the Millville High School graduate make his major league debut with the Diamondbacks.
Shannon Kennedy, Provided
Friends and family of Buddy Kennedy were in Arizona on Friday to see the Millville High School graduate make his major league debut with the Diamondbacks.
Shannon Kennedy, Provided
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Buddy Kennedy takes a practice throw down to second base prior to the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Diamondbacks Buddy Kennedy in the first inning during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy steps in to bat against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 7-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Diamondbacks Buddy Kennedy in the first inning during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy (45) smiles as he arrives at home plate to celebrate his grand slam against the Minnesota Twins with Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas (5) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Arizona Diamondbacks’ Buddy Kennedy pauses at home plate as he bats against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of Sunday’s game. The Millville native hit his first major league home run — a grand slam — during the game.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks Buddy Kennedy in the first inning during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.
Saturday: Went 2 for 4 with a run scored in a 9-2 win over the Rockies. He batted sixth and played second base.
Sunday: He did not play in Arizona's 3-2 loss to the Rockies in the series finale
Monday: Arizona will begin a three-game series at 9:45 p.m. in San Francisco against the Giants. No starting pitcher has been designated by the Giants as of Sunday morning.
Stats: Kennedy is hitting .224 (13 for 58) in 19 games. He has hit one home run, scored eight runs and driven in 11. He has walked three times and struck out 14 times. His on-base percentage is .266, his OPS .611. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.
