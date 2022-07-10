Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Had the day off in loss to Rockies

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Saturday: Went 2 for 4 with a run scored in a 9-2 win over the Rockies. He batted sixth and played second base.

Sunday: He did not play in Arizona's 3-2 loss to the Rockies in the series finale

Monday: Arizona will begin a three-game series at 9:45 p.m. in San Francisco against the Giants. No starting pitcher has been designated by the Giants as of Sunday morning.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .224 (13 for 58) in 19 games. He has hit one home run, scored eight runs and driven in 11. He has walked three times and struck out 14 times. His on-base percentage is .266, his OPS .611. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

