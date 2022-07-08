Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Gets in as pinch-runner in 9th inning

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Thursday: Hit his second career double and scored a run in a 4-3 loss to the visiting Rockies. Batting fifth and playing second base, he went 1 for 3 before being removed for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. Kennedy also helped turn a double play.

Friday: Appeared as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning of a 6-5 loss to Colorado.

Saturday: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.43) is scheduled to start the 4:10 p.m. game for Colorado. Kennedy has not faced him.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .204 (11 for 54) in 18 games. He has hit one home run, scored seven runs and driven in 11. He has walked three times and struck out 14 times. His on-base percentage is .250, his OPS .583. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

— Press staff reports