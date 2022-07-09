Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Gets 2 hits to help Arizona win

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .224 (13 for 58) in 19 games. He has hit one home run, scored eight runs and driven in 11. He has walked three times and struck out 14 times. His on-base percentage is .266, his OPS .611. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.