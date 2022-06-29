Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: First double of MLB career gets Diamondbacks' big comeback going

Daily Buddy Kennedy Report Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Monday: The Diamondbacks were off.

Tuesday: Hit a two-run double and finished with three RBIs in Arizona's 7-6 win at home against the Padres. His double, the first of his major league career, drove in the Diamondbacks' first runs of the game in the seventh inning and began their comeback from a 6-0 deficit. In the eighth inning, he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 6-5. Batting fifth and playing second base, he finished 1 for 3.

Wednesday: Mike Clevinger (1-0, 3.52 ERA) will start the 3:40 p.m. series finale vs. San Diego. Kennedy has not faced him.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .154 (4 for 26), including a triple and a homer, in nine games. He has scored five runs and driven in eight. He has walked three times and struck out nine times. His on-base percentage is .258, his OPS .643. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

— Press staff reports

