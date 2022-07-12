Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Enters game in 7th inning of loss

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.
Monday: Went 0 for 2 with a walk before he was pinch-hit for in the eighth inning of a 4-3 win at San Francisco. He batted sixth and played second base.
Tuesday: Entered the game as a defensive replacement at third base in the bottom of the seventh inning. He went 0 for 1, and the Diamondbacks lost 13-0 to the Giants.
Wednesday: San Francisco had not named its starting pitcher for the 3:45 p.m. game.
Stats: Kennedy is hitting .217 (13 for 61) in 21 games. He has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. He had walked four times and struck out 15 times. His on-base percentage was .265, his OPS .593. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.
— Press staff reports
