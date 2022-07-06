Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Drives in run on sac fly in win

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Monday: Batting fifth and playing second base, he went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored in an 8-3 win over the Giants in the series opener. He hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning, and then singled and scored in the sixth. On defense, he was a part of two double plays.

Tuesday: Batting fifth and playing second base, he went 0 for 3 with an RBI off a sacrifice fly and a strikeout in a 6-2 win over the Giants. On defense, he helped turn a double play with a fall-away throw to first after recording the putout for the first out.

Wednesday: The series finale is set for 9:40 p.m. Alex Cobb (3-3, 4.59) is scheduled to start for the Giants.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .170 (8 for 47), including a double, a triple and a homer, in 15 games. He has scored six runs and driven in 11. He has walked three times and struck out 12 times. His on-base percentage was .226, his OPS .524. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

