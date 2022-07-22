Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Diamondbacks return to action at home vs. Nationals

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Friday: The Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at 9:40 p.m. at home against the Washington Nationals. No starting pitcher had been designated for the Nationals as of Thursday morning.

Saturday: The series will continue at 8:10 p.m. in Arizona.

Back to Millville: Kennedy flew into Philadelphia on Monday to surprise his family during the All-Star break, staying until Thursday morning. His girlfriend picked him up from the airport and helped him pull off the surprise. "It was awesome. To come home and relax and enjoy family is always great. I surprised them all so they all enjoyed it," Kennedy said.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .235 (16 for 68) in 24 games. He has hit one home run, driven in 12 runs and scored nine. He has walked five times and struck out 17 times. His on-base percentage is .289, his OPS .657. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.