Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Diamondbacks lose series opener to Guardians in 11

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Sunday: Batting fifth and playing second base, went 0 for 3 and before being pinch-hit for in the ninth inning of a 1-0 loss at Atlanta. He turned an unassisted double play in the sixth and was part of another double play in the second in which he recorded both outs.

Monday: Struck out as a pinch-hitter in the top of the 11th and final inning in a 6-5 loss at Cleveland.

Tuesday: Triston McKenzie (7-7, 3.24) will start the 7:10 p.m. game for the Guardians. Kennedy has not faced him.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .225 (18 for 80) in 29 games. He has hit one home run, driven in 12 runs and scored nine. He has walked seven times and struck out 21 times. His on-base percentage is .289, his OPS .627. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

