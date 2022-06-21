Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: D-backs lose series opener at San Diego

Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy arrive at third with a triple as Minnesota Twins third baseman Gio Urshela waits for a late throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The ball that Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Buddy Kennedy hit for a single was the first hit of his major league career Friday. It’s sitting in a case marked with the date and pitcher the 2017 Millville High School graduate got the hit off of, with Chase Field as the backdrop.
Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Buddy Kennedy talks to first base coach Dave McKay after hitting a single against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning Friday. The single was Kennedy’s first career hit.
Friends and family of Buddy Kennedy are in Arizona on Friday to see the Millville High School graduate make his major league debut with the Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Buddy Kennedy during batting practice Saturday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Friends and family of Buddy Kennedy show off their new jerseys in Arizona on Friday. They're there to see the Millville High School graduate make his major league debut with the Diamondbacks.
Friends and family of Buddy Kennedy were in Arizona on Friday to see the Millville High School graduate make his major league debut with the Diamondbacks.
Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.
Sunday: Batting sixth and playing second base, he hit his first career homer, a grand slam, in a 7-1 win over the Twins. Kennedy sent a 3-0 pitch from Caleb Thielbar over the left-field wall. He finished the game 1 for 4.
Monday: Went 0 for 4 in a 4-1 loss to the Padres in San Diego. He batted seventh and played second base.
Tuesday: Left-hander Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.95) is scheduled to start the 9:40 p.m. game for the Padres.
Stats: Kennedy is hitting .214 (3 for 14), including a triple and a homer, in four games. He has scored three runs and driven in four. He has walked once and struck out four times. His on-base percentage is .267, his OPS .838.
