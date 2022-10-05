Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Brewers beat the Diamondbacks

Buddy Kennedy, 24, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.
Monday: Did not play in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings to the Brewers in Milwaukee.
Tuesday: Did not play in a 3-0 loss to the Brewers.
Wednesday: Kennedy turned 24 today, which will be the season finale for both teams. Corbin Burnes (12-8, 2.98 ERA) will make the 4:10 p.m. start for the Brewers. Kennedy has never faced him.
Stats: Kennedy is hitting .217 (18 for 83) with a home run, 12 RBIs and 10 runs in 30 games. He had walked eight times and struck out 23 times. His on-base percentage was .287, his OPS .612. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .261 (88 for 330) with 14 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 55 runs and 40 RBIs in 93 games.
