Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Arizona wins at San Francisco

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Sunday: Did not play in a 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Monday: Went 0 for 2 with a walk before he was pinch-hit for in the eighth inning of a 4-3 win at San Francisco. He batted sixth and played second base.

Tuesday: Logan Webb (7-3, 2.98 ERA) is scheduled to start the 9:45 p.m. game for the Giants. Kennedy has not faced him.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .217 (13 for 60) in 20 games. He has hit one home run, scored eight runs and driven in 11. He has walked four times and struck out 15 times. His on-base percentage is .269, his OPS .602. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, for whom he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.

— Press staff reports