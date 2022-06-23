Daily Buddy Kennedy Report: Arizona to begin three-game series Friday vs. Tigers

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is an infielder with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.
Wednesday: He did not play in the series finale vs. the Padres, a 10-4 loss. It was the first game he’s missed a game since making his major league debut Friday. He remained day to day with a left wrist injury but “all is good,” he said in a text message.
Thursday: The Diamondbacks were off.
Friday: Arizona will begin a three-game series at 9:40 p.m. at home vs. the Detroit Tigers. Rony Garcia (1-2, 4.97) is scheduled to pitch for Detroit.
Stats: Kennedy is hitting .188 (3 for 16), including a triple and a homer, in five games. He has scored three runs and driven in four. He has walked once and struck out five times. His on-base percentage is .235, his OPS .735. ... Kennedy started the season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, where he batted .296 (58 for 196) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 37 runs and 24 RBIs in 54 games.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.