Cristopher Sanchez gives Phillies exactly what they needed; Bryce Harper contnues rehab heroics

PHILADELPHIA - Cristopher Sanchez enabled the rest of the Phillies starting pitching staff to put their feet up and relax Wednesday night.

Sanchez threw a career-high six innings and struck out a career-high seven as the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 before 24,400 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Sanchez, 25, took the mound to give the Phillies rotation an extra day of rest. It was the rookie's first career quality start (three runs or less allowed in at least six innings).

"He gave us exactly what we needed," interim manager Rob Thomson said. "He's thrown the ball pretty good for us this year. Regardless of that, we thought giving the starters an extra day was a really huge thing for us. We're in the dog days now, and we've been leaning on them quite a bit."

Wednesday was the fourth start of Sanchez's career and his first since he threw five scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals on July 5.

On Wednesday, Sanchez walked none and allowed six hits and three runs in six innings. He threw strike one to 15 of the 22 hitters he faced.

"I was really excited," he said. "I just wanted to help the team. My goal was to give them length. I tried to attack hitters early and not walk anyone. Get that first strike early."

Rhys Hoskins (three RBIs) and J.T. Realmuto (3 for 5 with a solo home run) supplied the Phillies offense against a pesky but undermanned Reds team.

The win gave the Phillies some breathing room when it comes to the National League wild-card race. Philadelphia (69-55) begins Thursday two games ahead of the San Diego Padres for the second wild-card spot and at least 2.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final wild-card berth.

The Philies strategy to pitch Sanchez could have blown up in the team's face if he had pitched poorly. Instead, it worked better than expected.

"It means a lot to me," Sanchez said of getting a chance to pitch for a team in playoff contention. "Again, I just want to help the team. That's what makes it so special."

EXTRA INNINGS: How many more minor league rehabilitation games does Bryce Harper need?

Not many judging by his performance.

Harper, who has been out since June 15 with a fractured left thumb, went 3 for 5 and hit a two-out walk-off double for the triple-A IronPigs on Wednesday.

Harper is 5 for 7 with two home runs, two doubles and two walks in two games for Lehigh Valley.

Harper was expected to play five games in Lehigh Valley but with this success could he return to the big leagues sooner?

"I haven't talked to him yet," Thomson said, "but I heard he had another big night. We'll need to talk to him and see where he's at and see how he feels."