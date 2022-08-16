Could Bryson Stott be the Phillies new leadoff hitter?

Bryston Stott hasn’t had it easy as the Philadelphia Phillies leadoff hitter.

In his first game at the top of the order, the rookie faced New York Mets ace Max Scherzer last Friday.

Stott hit a double in first at-bat and finished with three hits and a walk to become the first player to ever reach base four times in a game against Scherzer.

“It’s pretty cool,” Stott said after the game. “He’s obviously going to be in the Hall of Fame, so it’s pretty cool.”

Next up was Jacob deGrom of the Mets. Stott got one of the Phillies two hits off the 2018 and 2019 National League Cy Young winner.

In his four games as the Phillies lead-off hitter, Stott boasted a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .444/.474/.500. He was 3 for 5 in Monday night’s 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The Phillies (64-51) began Tuesday in possession of one of the National League's three wild-card berths.

“The at-bats, the defense, can’t say enough about him,” interim manager Rob Thomson said Sunday in New York when asked about Stott. “He’s really played well. And with not much of a heartbeat. He’s really calm, really poised, he’s played really well.”

Stott took the place of Kyle Schwarber at the top of the order. Schwarber began Tuesday with just one pinch-hit appearance in the past four games because of a mild right calf strain.

The Phillies drafted Stott, 24, with pick No. 14 in the first round of the 2019 draft. He is good friend with outfielder Bryce Harper as both grew up in Las Vegas. Stott made the team out of spring training and struggled early in the season, batting .133 (4 for 30) in April and .116 (5 for 47) in May.

But Stott has consistently improved and he became the Phillies full-time shortstop when the club released Didi Gregorius on Aug. 4. Stott began Tuesday batting .362 (17 for 47) in August.

Stott has also helped solidify the Phillies defense.

“It’s his spot to lose, right?,” Harper said earlier this month of Stott. “I think his glove has been playing really well for us. He’s picking it really well. I think his swing has been coming along really well for him as well. So, I’m excited to see him get back to his position and play it every single day.”

Schwarber was set to return to the lineup perhaps as soon as Tuesday. Thomson left open the possibility Sunday that Stott could hit leadoff when Schwarber is healthy.

“There’s some discussions we have to have,” Thomson said. “He (Stott) has shown he can do it.”

With 34 home runs and 69 RBIs, there has been plenty of debate over whether Schwarber should hit down in the order where he can step to the plate with runners on base and produce more runs. Twenty-one of Schwarber’s home runs have been solo shots.

Thomson said Schwarber likes to hit leadoff, and Thomson would take that into account going forward. Formulating a lineup can be complicated business.

“I think guys should hit where they feel comfortable, if that’s the right spot,” Thomson said. “If a guy is a nine hole hitter and he says he feels more comfortable in the three spot, I’m probably not going to put him there, you know what I mean.”