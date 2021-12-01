Corey Knebel beats lockout deadline and signs with Phillies

With a baseball lockout looming, the Philadelphia Phillies finally made a free agent move Wednesday afternoon.
They signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to a one-year contract, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced.
Knebel appeared in 27 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He was 4-0 with three saves and a 2.45 ERA. Knebel struck out 30 in 25 2/3 innings. His average fastball velocity of 96.3 mph was his highest since 2018, according to Statcast.
Dombrowski said one of the Phillies' off-season priorities was to sign a closer. Knebel, 30, has filled that role successfully in the past. He saved 39 games with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 and 16 in 2018.
Knebel underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and missed all of that season.
No matter what his role, Knebel should improve a Philles bullpen that was one baseball’s worst the past two seasons and is arguably the biggest reason why Philadelphia missed the postseason in 2020 and 2021.
The Phillies blew 34 saves last season. In 2020, Philadelphia relievers had a 7.06 ERA.
The Phillies had begun to revamp their bullpen even before the Knebel signing. Hector Neris, who saved 84 games in eight seasons with the Phillies, signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Neris had struggled in the closer’s role but pitched well as a setup man last season. His 521 career strikeouts are a Phillies record for relievers.
"I appreciate everything the Phillies did for me," Neris said during a video conference from Houston. "They made the Héctor you see right now."
The Phillies also signed reliever Seranthony Dominguez to a one-year contract Tuesday worth $727,500.
Dominguez was billed as the team’s future closer. He had 16 saves and struck out 74 batters in 58 innings in 2018. But he underwent Tommy John surgery in 202 and has pitched in just one game the past two years.
The Knebel signing should also make fans feel better about the Phillies' offseason.
There was plenty of angst before Wednesday because Philadelphia had not made any substantial moves, while other National League East teams, namely the New York Mets, had made major additions. New York signed ace pitcher Max Scherzer and center fielder Starling Marte.
Wednesday was probably the last day for teams to make moves for some time.
The collective bargaining agreement between MLB owners and the players association expires 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. With no new labor agreement, the owners are expected to impose a lockout that will freeze transactions involving big league players.
Plenty of top free agents, such as Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber, will enter the lockout unsigned, but the Knebel signing at least gives Phillies fans something to feel hopeful about during the lockout.
Notes: The Phillies also tendered contracts to three arbitration-eligible players: José Alvarado, Zach Eflin, and Rhys Hoskins. Outfielder Roman Quinn was non-tendered after being designated for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Yoan López, a waiver claim from the Atlanta Braves. López, 28, has a 4.25 ERA in 113 major-league appearances, including a 6.57 mark in 13 games this year for Arizona. Quinn's career has been marred by injuries, including a torn left Achilles tendon that required surgery in June. The Phillies also non-tendered lefty reliever Kyle Dohy and re-signed him to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training.
The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.