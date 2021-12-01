Corey Knebel beats lockout deadline and signs with Phillies

"I appreciate everything the Phillies did for me," Neris said during a video conference from Houston. "They made the Héctor you see right now."

The Phillies also signed reliever Seranthony Dominguez to a one-year contract Tuesday worth $727,500.

Dominguez was billed as the team’s future closer. He had 16 saves and struck out 74 batters in 58 innings in 2018. But he underwent Tommy John surgery in 202 and has pitched in just one game the past two years.

The Knebel signing should also make fans feel better about the Phillies' offseason.

There was plenty of angst before Wednesday because Philadelphia had not made any substantial moves, while other National League East teams, namely the New York Mets, had made major additions. New York signed ace pitcher Max Scherzer and center fielder Starling Marte.

Wednesday was probably the last day for teams to make moves for some time.

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB owners and the players association expires 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. With no new labor agreement, the owners are expected to impose a lockout that will freeze transactions involving big league players.