SAN FRANCISCO — Michael Conforto hit his fourth homer in the past six games as part of a six-run second inning for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Monday night to snap a three-game skid.
Conforto's team-leading eighth home run came with two aboard and the Giants trailing 2-1. Wilmer Flores, Mitch Haniger and Brandon Crawford also produced runs in the inning, which matched the Giants' biggest of the season.
Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer and added a sacrifice fly to drive in all three Phillies runs. He went deep in the second for the only runs in 4 2/3 innings off Giants lefty Alex Wood, who looked sharp in his first start off a hamstring injury.
Bohm, representing the potential tying run, struck out against San Francisco closer Camilo Doval to end the eighth. Doval completed a four-out save, his ninth in 10 opportunities.
Scott Alexander (3-0) won in relief.
The Giants had already scored once in the second against left-hander Bailey Falter (0-7) when Conforto hit a first-pitch fastball the other way, just inside the left-field foul pole, to give San Francisco a 4-2 lead. J.D. Davis extended the rally with a two-out double. Haniger and Crawford added RBI singles.
All six runs in the inning were unearned after second baseman Bryson Stott dropped a throw from shortstop Trea Turner on a potential force play.
Bryce Harper singled and scored on Bohm's sacrifice fly in the sixth to cut the Giants' lead to 6-3. Harper was the Phillies' designated hitter one day after he was ejected in Colorado for charging toward the Rockies' dugout, leading to a scrum between the teams.
An angry Harper was trying to confront Rockies reliever Jake Bird, who celebrated the final out of the seventh inning by clapping his glove with his bare hand and yelling toward the Philadelphia dugout.
SCHEDULE CHANGE
The Phillies and Atlanta Braves have agreed to move their Sept. 14 game in Philadelphia to Monday, Sept. 11, to avoid a conflict with an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. The Phillies' and Eagles' stadiums are across the street from one another.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Giants: OF Joc Pederson landed on the 10-day injured list for the second time this season. He missed nine games in April with a right wrist injury and now the same hand is bruised after being hit by a pitch in Arizona on Friday night. The move is retroactive to May 13. OF Mike Yastrzemski was activated from the IL after missing 14 games with a left hamstring strain.
UP NEXT
Giants right-hander Alex Cobb brings his NL-leading 1.70 ERA to the mound Tuesday night, facing Phillies righty Zack Wheeler.
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Schwarber lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.177
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Bohm 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.278
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|a-Clemens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|5
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Estrada dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Flores 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Wade Jr. 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.205
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Haniger lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.183
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Schmitt 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.464
|Bart c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Johnson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|2
|8
|Philadelphia
|020
|001
|000—3
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|060
|000
|00x—6
|10
|0
a-struck out for Sosa in the 9th.
E—Stott (1). LOB—Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 7. 2B—Turner (9), Bohm (8), Davis (4), Schmitt (4). 3B—Estrada (1). HR—Bohm (5), off Wood; Conforto (8), off Falter. RBIs—Bohm 3 (31), Flores (13), Conforto 3 (17), Haniger (9), Crawford (11). SF—Bohm, Flores.
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos 2, Turner, Bohm, Marsh 2); San Francisco 4 (Flores, Johnson, Crawford 2). RISP—Philadelphia 0 for 8; San Francisco 3 for 9.
Runners moved up—Harper.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brogdon
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.53
|Falter, L, 0-7
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|0
|0
|2
|67
|5.13
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.06
|Hoffman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|72
|2.87
|Junis
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|28
|5.32
|Alexander, W, 3-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.52
|Ta.Rogers, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.11
|Doval, S, 9-10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.04
Inherited runners-scored—Falter 3-0, Alexander 2-0, Doval 2-0. WP—Doval.
Umpires—Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Bill Miller.
T—2:33. A—23,819 (41,915).
