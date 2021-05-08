Cody Stashak update: Surrenders 3 runs against Tigers

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: On Friday, he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in the sixth inning of the Twins’ 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. He faced seven batters and threw 28 pitches, 17 for strikes. The plus side of that outing was he got all three of his outs via strikeout.

Up next: The Twins continued their series vs. the Tigers, which concludes at 1:10 p.m. Sunday in Detroit. They are off Monday before starting a series in Chicago against the White Sox.

Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 8.44 ERA and two holds in 12 games this season. In 102/3 innings, he has given up 12 hits, walked seven and struck out 19. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 41 regular-season games, including one start. In 502/3 innings, he has struck out 61.

— Press staff reports

