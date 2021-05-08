Cody Stashak update: Surrenders 3 runs against Tigers

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019. The latest: On Friday, he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in the sixth inning of the Twins’ 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. He faced seven batters and threw 28 pitches, 17 for strikes. The plus side of that outing was he got all three of his outs via strikeout. Up next: The Twins continued their series vs. the Tigers, which concludes at 1:10 p.m. Sunday in Detroit. They are off Monday before starting a series in Chicago against the White Sox. Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 8.44 ERA and two holds in 12 games this season. In 102/3 innings, he has given up 12 hits, walked seven and struck out 19. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 41 regular-season games, including one start. In 502/3 innings, he has struck out 61.
Oakcrest vs. Absegami 2019 game
050219_spt_gamibaseball
Absegami third baseman Billy Wheatley tags out Oakcrest’s Alec Rodriguez during the third inning of Wednesday’s game in Galloway Township. Below, Oakcrest starter Connor Loveland delivers a pitch.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Oakcrest vs. Absegami high school baseball game
Oakcrest's Andrew Powell #12 makes the out against Absegami's Adrian Ramos #24 during the high school baseball game at Absegami High School Wednesday May 1, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
050219_spt_gamibaseball
Absegami senior first baseman Sam Muniz, right, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Oakcrest’s Connor Loveland during Wednesday’s Cape-Atlantic League National Division contest in Galloway Township. Muniz also scored in the third and sixth innings as the Braves won 9-4 over the Falcons. Below, starting pitcher Billy Hoff improves to 4-0 with the win.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
050219_spt_gamibaseball
Absegami's Sam Muniz #21 rounds third base after hitting a homerun against Oakcrest's Connor Loveland #21 during the high school baseball game at Absegami High School Wednesday May 1, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
050219_spt_gamibaseball
Absegami’s Billy Hoff #4 delivers a pitch against Oakcrest’s during the high school baseball game at Absegami High School Wednesday May 1, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
050219_spt_gamibaseball
Oakcrest's Anthony Firpo #6 slide safely into second base against Absegami's Ray Lewis #2 during the high school baseball game at Absegami High School Wednesday May 1, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
050219_spt_gamibaseball
Oakcrest’s Connor Loveland #21 delivers a pitch against Absegami’s during the high school baseball game at Absegami High School Wednesday May 1, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
