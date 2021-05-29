Cody Stashak update: Reliever sent to Triple-A St. Paul for 'reset'

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins organization and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: On Saturday, the Twins optioned Stashak to Triple-A St. Paul. According to a story on the Twins' website, "This won't be an ordinary option for Stashak; the Twins will hope to give him a 'reset' with targeted work, mostly in side sessions, to hone his physical and mental consistency on the mound."

On Friday night, Stashak allowed three inherited runners to score and gave up two of his own in two innings during the Twins’ 8-3 loss to the visiting Kansas City Royals.

Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 6.89 ERA and two holds in 15 games this season. In 15 2/3 innings, he has given up 16 hits, walked 10 and struck out 26. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 44 regular-season games, including one start. In 55 2/3 innings, he has struck out 68.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.