 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cody Stashak update: Reliever sent to Triple-A St. Paul for 'reset'
0 comments

Cody Stashak update: Reliever sent to Triple-A St. Paul for 'reset'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
White Sox Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws against the Chicago White Sox during a game Tuesday in Minnesapolis.

 Jim Mone, Associated Press

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins organization and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: On Saturday, the Twins optioned Stashak to Triple-A St. Paul. According to a story on the Twins' website, "This won't be an ordinary option for Stashak; the Twins will hope to give him a 'reset' with targeted work, mostly in side sessions, to hone his physical and mental consistency on the mound."

On Friday night, Stashak allowed three inherited runners to score and gave up two of his own in two innings during the Twins’ 8-3 loss to the visiting Kansas City Royals.

Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 6.89 ERA and two holds in 15 games this season. In 15 2/3 innings, he has given up 16 hits, walked 10 and struck out 26. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 44 regular-season games, including one start. In 55 2/3 innings, he has struck out 68.

+1 
Minnesota Twins 2021 Baseball

Stashak

This is a 2021 photo of Cody Stashak of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. This image reflects the Minnesota Twins active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via AP)

 Adam Glanzman
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News