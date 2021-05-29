Cody Stashak update: Reliever inherits a mess, has rough outing in Twins' loss to K.C.

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: On Friday night, he allowed three inherited runners to score and gave up two of his own during the Twins' 8-3 loss to the visiting Kansas City Royals. Pitching the seventh and eighth innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and struck out three. Stashak threw 23 of his 34 pitches for strikes and got no groundouts and three flyouts.

Stashak entered with the Twins trailing 3-1, the bases loaded, no outs and the top of the Royals' order coming up. Whit Merrifield doubled in two runs, and Carlos Santana hit a sacrifice fly. Stashak then allowed a walk and two singles to bring in the two runs charged against him before getting out of the inning. He pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning with two strikeouts.

Stats: Stashak began Saturday 0-0 with an 6.89 ERA and two holds in 15 games this season. In 15 2/3 innings, he had given up 16 hits, walked 10 and struck out 26. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak was 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 44 regular-season games, including one start. In 55 2/3 innings, he had struck out 68.

