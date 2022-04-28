 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CODY STASHAK UPDATE

Cody Stashak update: Pitches well in win over Tigers

Cody Stashak, 27, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: In the Twins' 7-1 win over the Tigers, he entered in the fourth innings as an injury replacement for starter Bailey Obert. He pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings, allowing two singles and striking out one. He threw 18 pitches, 14 of which were strikes.

Up next: The Twins will begin a three-game series at 7:10 p.m. Friday at the Tampa Bay Rays.

Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 4.50 ERA in four games this season. In six innings, he has given up six hits, walked none and struck out seven. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 4.23 ERA in 48 regular-season games, including one start. In 61 2/3 innings, he has struck out 75.

— Press staff reports

Minnesota Twins 2022 Baseball

Stashak
