Cody Stashak update: Pitches well, improves to 3-0

Cody Stashak, 27, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.
The latest: Stashak entered as an injury replacement with one out in the third inning and pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings in the Twins' 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. He allowed just one hit and struck out one, throwing 34 pitches (23 for strikes). He picked up his third win of the season. He has not allowed a run in his last four outings (six innings) since April 23, lowering his ERA to 2.53.
Up next: The Twins are off Monday and will begin a three-game series at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at home vs. the Houston Astros.
Stats: Stashak is 3-0 with a 2.53 ERA in seven games this season. In 10 2/3 innings, he has given up eight hits, walked none and struck out 10.
— Press staff reports
