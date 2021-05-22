Cody Stashak update: Pitches scoreless inning in Twins' doubleheader split

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: On Thursday, he pitched a scoreless bottom of the sixth inning in the Twins' 7-1, seven-inning loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the host Los Angeles Angels. Stashak gave up one hit and got two swinging strikeouts and an infield popup. He threw 14 of his 19 pitches for strikes. He did not pitch in the Twins' 6-3 win in the second game or Friday in their 10-0 win over Cleveland.

Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 6.59 ERA and two holds in 13 games this season. In 13 2/3 innings, he has given up 13 hits, walked nine and struck out 23. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 4.02 ERA in 43 regular-season games, including one start. In 53 2/3 innings, he has struck out 65. His career WHIP is 1.23.

