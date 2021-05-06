 Skip to main content
Cody Stashak update: Pitches scoreless inning in loss to Rangers
Cody Stashak update: Pitches scoreless inning in loss to Rangers

Twins Tigers Baseball

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: On Wednesday, he pitched a scoreless sixth inning in the Twins' 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. He threw 18 pitches, including 13 for strikes. He walked one.

Up next: The Twins wrapped their series with a 4-3 loss to the Rangers. The Twins (11-19) begin a three-game series at 7:10 p.m. Friday at the Detroit Tigers.

Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 6.52 ERA and two holds in 11 games this season. In 9 2/3 innings, he has given up nine hits, walked six and struck out 16. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 3.81 ERA in 40 regular-season games, including one start. In 49 2/3 innings, he has struck out 58.

— Press staff reports

Minnesota Twins 2021 Baseball

This is a 2021 photo of Cody Stashak of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. This image reflects the Minnesota Twins active roster as of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 when this image was taken. (Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via AP)

 Adam Glanzman
