Cody Stashak update: Perfect vs. five batters in 9th appearance

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.
The latest: On Saturday, he got out all five batters he faced, striking out two in 1 2/3 of relief in the Twins’ 11-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals. Stashak threw 21 pitches, including 13 for strikes. He entered the game in the top of the fourth with a man on third and Twins starter Matt Shoemaker getting rocked for nine runs. In the fifth, struck out Ruan O’Hearn and Hunter Dozier, both swinging.
Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 8.22 ERA and two holds in nine games this season. In 7 2/3 innings, he’s given up eight hits, walked four, hit one and struck out 15.

— Press staff reports
