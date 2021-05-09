Cody Stashak update: Optioned to triple-A St. Paul on Saturday

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: On Saturday, the Twins announced they optioned Stashak to the triple-A St. Paul Saints and selected the contract of reliever Derek Law. Stashak was coming off a tough outing Friday in which he surrendered three runs on three hits and a walk in the sixth inning of Minnesota's 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Up next: The Saints, who have opened their season 3-5, are off Monday and begin a 12-game homestand beginning Tuesday vs. the Iowa Cubs. Meanwhile, the Twins are off Monday before starting a series in Chicago against the White Sox.

Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 8.44 ERA and two holds in 12 games this season. In 102/3 innings, he has given up 12 hits, walked seven and struck out 19. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 41 regular-season games, including one start. In 502/3 innings, he has struck out 61.

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.