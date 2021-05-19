Cody Stashak update: Makes successful return to majors, helps Twins beat White Sox

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: Recalled by the Twins on Tuesday from the triple-A St. Paul Saints, Stashak pitched two scoreless innings in Minnesota's 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. Pitching the fifth and sixth innings, he allowed no hits, walked two and struck out two. Stashak threw 20 of his 35 pitches for strikes and got two groundouts and two flyouts.

Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 7.11 ERA and two holds in 13 games this season. In 12 2/3 innings, he has given up 12 hits, walked nine and struck out 21. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 4.10 ERA in 42 regular-season games, including one start. In 52 2/3 innings, he has struck out 63.

