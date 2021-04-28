Cody Stashak update: Makes 8th appearance of season for Twins

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: On Tuesday, he pitched a scoreless one-third of an inning for the Twins in their 7-4 loss to Cleveland. Stashak entered the game with two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the seventh inning. After walking the first two he faced, he retired Eddie Rosario on a pop-up to his catcher in foul territory. Stashak threw seven of his 15 pitches for strikes.