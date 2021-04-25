Cody Stashak update: Gves up 3 runs in first game back from Twins' alternate training site

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: On Sunday, he gave up three runs on three hits in two-thirds of.an inning in Minnesota’s 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh. The Twins recalled Stashak from their alternate training site in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier in the day. They had sent him there April 22.

In Sunday’s game, he relieved losing pitcher Matt Shoemaker with a man on first and one out in the top of the sixth. Stashak retired the two batters he faced (a groundout to him and a strikeout) to end the inning. In the seventh, he gave up a single, a double and a single, allowing one run to score, before being relieved. The two runners he left on base came around to score.

Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 11.12 ERA and two holds in seven games this season. In 52/3 innings, he’s given up eight hits, walked two and struck out 13.

— Press staff reports

