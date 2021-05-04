Cody Stashak update: Does not pitch in Twins' loss

Cody Stashak, 26, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.
The latest: On Monday, he pitched a scoreless seventh inning to help the Twins defeat the visiting Texas Rangers 6-5. He walked one, gave up one hit and struck out one. He threw nine of his 19 pitches for strikes.
Tuesday: Stashak did not pitch in the Twins' 10-inning, 6-3 loss to Texas.
Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 7.27 ERA and two holds in 10 games this season. In 8 2/3 innings, he has given up nine hits, walked five and struck out 16.

... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 3.88 in 39 regular-season games, including one start. In 482/3 innings, he has struck out 58.
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit.
This is a 2021 photo of Cody Stashak of the Minnesota Twins baseball team.
