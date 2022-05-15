Cody Stashak update: Credited with hold in win over Guardians

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak (61) throws from the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws in relief of starter Bailey Ober in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
Cody Stashak pitches for the Twins against the Red Sox during the eighth inning April 17 in Boston. It was the season debut for the Oakcrest High School alumnus.
Cody Stashak, 27, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.
The latest: Stashak pitched a perfect inning, striking out two and getting credited with a hold, in the Twins' 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. Stashak entered in the seventh inning with Minnesota leading 3-1. He threw just 13 pitches, nine for strikes. He struck out Franmil Reyes swinging with his slider, and Andres Gimenez swinging with a 91.5 MPH fastball.
Up next: The Twins will begin a three-game series in Oakland against the Athletics, are off Thursday, and then head to the Kansas City Royals for the weekend.
Stats: Stashak is 3-0 with a 3.77 ERA in nine games this season. In 14 1/3 innings, he has given up 14 hits, walked none and struck out 14.
PHOTOS: A look at local major and minor leaguers in 2022
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 4
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cody Stashak (61) throws from the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Minnesota Twins pitcher Cody Stashak throws in relief of starter Bailey Ober in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.