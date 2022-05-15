 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CODY STASHAK UPDATE

Cody Stashak update: Credited with hold in win over Guardians

Cody Stashak, 27, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: Stashak pitched a perfect inning, striking out two and getting credited with a hold, in the Twins' 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. Stashak entered in the seventh inning with Minnesota leading 3-1. He threw just 13 pitches, nine for strikes. He struck out Franmil Reyes swinging with his slider, and Andres Gimenez swinging with a 91.5 MPH fastball.

Up next: The Twins will begin a three-game series in Oakland against the Athletics, are off Thursday, and then head to the Kansas City Royals for the weekend.

Stats: Stashak is 3-0 with a 3.77 ERA in nine games this season. In 14 1/3 innings, he has given up 14 hits, walked none and struck out 14.

— Press staff reports

