Cody Stashak update: Another solid outing helps Twins win

Cody Stashak, 27, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.
The latest: Stashak pitched a scoreless ninth inning in the Twins' 7-2 win over the Orioles on Tuesday night. He gave up one hit and struck out one. Stashak threw eight of his 11 pitches for strikes, got one groundout and one flyout.
Up next: The Twins are scheduled to play the Orioles in Baltimore at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Stats: Stashak is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in six games this season. In eight innings, he has given up seven hits, walked none and struck out nine.
— Press staff reports
