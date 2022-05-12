Cody Stashak update: Allows three runs in Twins' blowout loss to Astros

Cody Stashak, 27, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.
The latest: Stashak entered Wednesday's 11-3 loss to the Houston Astros with one out in the sixth inning and the Twins trailing 8-1. He allowed three runs on six hits in the next 2 2/3 innings, striking out two. He threw 46 pitches, 34 for strikes.
Up next: The Twins wrapped up the series Thursday in Minnesota and will begin a three-game series starting 8:10 p.m. Friday at home against the Cleveland Guardians.
Stats: Stashak entered Thursday 3-0 with a 4.05 ERA in eight games this season. In 13 1/3 innings, he has given up 14 hits, walked none and struck out 12.
— Press staff reports
