Cody Stashak update: Allows run in win over A's

Cody Stashak, 27, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: Stashak allowed a run on two hits in the eighth inning of the Twins' 14-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. After getting the first two batters on four pitches, he gave up a double to Chad Pinder and an RBI single to Luis Barrera. He got Nick Allen to ground out to end the inning. Stashak threw 13 pitches, 10 for strikes.

Up next: The Twins were off Thursday and begin a three-game series at 8:10 p.m. Friday in Kansas City against the Royals.

Stats: Stashak is 3-0 with a 4.11 ERA in 10 games this season. In 15 1/3 innings, he has given up 16 hits, walked none and struck out 14.

— Press staff reports

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.