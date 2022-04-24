 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cody Stashak update: Allows homer, strikes out 3 in Saturday win

Twins Red Sox Baseball

Cody Stashak pitches for the Twins against the Red Sox during the eighth inning Sunday in Boston. It was the season debut for the Oakcrest High School alumnus.

 Michael Dwyer, Associated Press

Cody Stashak, 27, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019.

The latest: In the Twins' 9-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, Stashak pitched two innings in relief, striking out three. His only blemish was a solo home run to White Sox slugger Jose Abreu in the sixth inning.

Up next: The Twins are off Monday and begin a three-game series vs. the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 5.79 ERA in three games this season. In 4 2/3 innings, he has given up four hits, walked none and struck out six. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 4.33 ERA in 47 regular-season games, including one start. In 60 1/3 innings, he has struck out 74.

— Press staff reports

+1 
Minnesota Twins 2022 Baseball

Stashak
