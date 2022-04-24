Cody Stashak update: Allows homer, strikes out 3 in Saturday win

Press staff reports
Cody Stashak, 27, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University. He made his MLB debut in 2019. The latest: In the Twins' 9-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, Stashak pitched two innings in relief, striking out three. His only blemish was a solo home run to White Sox slugger Jose Abreu in the sixth inning. Up next: The Twins are off Monday and begin a three-game series vs. the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
Stats: Stashak is 0-0 with an 5.79 ERA in three games this season. In 4 2/3 innings, he has given up four hits, walked none and struck out six. ... Since making his MLB debut July 23, 2019, Stashak is 1-1 with a 4.33 ERA in 47 regular-season games, including one start. In 60 1/3 innings, he has struck out 74.
PHOTOS Oakcrest vs. Vineland baseball
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Jimmy Balts of Oakcrest pitches against Vineland during their game at Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Vineland's Yen Rodriguez slides safely into second base against Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Angel Rivera of Vineland connects with the ball during their game against Oakcrest on Thursday in Mays Landing.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Mason Kurtz of Oakcrest connects for a triple against Vineland, at Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest's Mason Kurtz slides into third base safely for a triple during the game against Vineland.
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Vineland's Yen Rodriguez beats the throw to first base against Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest's Gavin Healy is congratulated by his coach after hitting a home run against Vineland on Thursday in Mays Landing.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest's short stop Joel Thompson catches a pop fly against Vineland High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Anthony Rakotz of Vineland connects for a single against Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Anthony Rakotz of Vineland slides safely into home plate against Oakcrest High School. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
041522-pac-spt-oakcrest
Oakcrest High School hosted Vineland in a conference game Thursday afternoon. Mayslanding, NJ. April 14, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City).
acp
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.