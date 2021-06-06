Cody Stashak back in the minors for a 'reset': Local minor leaguers update

The Minnesota Twins are giving relief pitcher Cody Stashak an opportunity to figure things out in the minors.

Stashak, 26, an Oakcrest High School graduate, is back with the St. Paul Saints, the Twins’ triple-A affiliate. He has yet to appear during this current stint, instead using his time in St. Paul to “reset” with targeted work, mostly in side sessions, to hone his physical and mental consistency on the mound, according to a story on the Twins’ website May 29 when we was optioned.

Stashak, who was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft, is in his second minor-league stint of the season. He’s pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances. He allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15 2/3 innings, striking out 26.

Updates on 12 other area players players, with stats through Friday:

Triple ALT Struble (Hammonton), is playing for the Syracuse Mets, a Triple-A West team in the New York Mets organization. The 24-year-old from Hammonton was selected in the 29th round of the 2019 draft by the Mets.