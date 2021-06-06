Cody Stashak back in the minors for a 'reset': Local minor leaguers update

The Minnesota Twins are giving relief pitcher Cody Stashak an opportunity to figure things out in the minors.
Stashak, 26, an Oakcrest High School graduate, is back with the St. Paul Saints, the Twins’ triple-A affiliate. He has yet to appear during this current stint, instead using his time in St. Paul to “reset” with targeted work, mostly in side sessions, to hone his physical and mental consistency on the mound, according to a story on the Twins’ website May 29 when we was optioned.
Stashak, who was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft, is in his second minor-league stint of the season. He’s pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances. He allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15 2/3 innings, striking out 26.
Updates on 12 other area players players, with stats through Friday:
Triple ALT Struble (Hammonton), is playing for the Syracuse Mets, a Triple-A West team in the New York Mets organization. The 24-year-old from Hammonton was selected in the 29th round of the 2019 draft by the Mets.
Struble picked up his first Triple-A hit last Sunday, and is 1 for 2 with a walk. With three minor-league teams this season, Struble was hitting .286 (8 for 28) with three RBIs, four runs scored and four stolen bases in 12 games. In his career, he was hitting .250 (20 for 80) with a double, eight RBIs and eight stolen bases.
RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City) is playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas, a Triple-A West team in the San Diego Padres organization. The 26-year-old from Brigantine was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres.
He had made five starts this season and was 1-3 with an 11.65 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 17 innings. In his major-league career, he is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts. He’d struck out 18 in 262/3 innings.
CF Matt Szczur (Lower Cape May Regional) is playing for the Memphis Redbirds, a Triple-A East team in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The 31-year-old from Cape May was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft by the Chicago Cubs.
Szczur played parts of five seasons in the majors, most recently with the 2018 Padres. He was a member of the Cubs’ World Series team in 2016. In 363 career major-league games, he’s hit .231 (136 for 589) with 31 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 61 RBIs and 80 runs.
Through 20 games this season for the Redbirds, Szczur was hitting .200 (14 for 70) with a double, a triple, five homers, seven runs and nine RBIs.
Double ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional) is playing for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, a Double-A South team in the Los Angeles Angels organization. The 24-year-old from Vineland was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.
Through three starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts. He’d allowed five runs, three earned, on seven hits and five walks in 7 2/3 innings. He’d made 46 minor-league career appearances (26 starts) with a 3.52 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings.
RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep) is playing for the Frisco RoughRiders, a Double-A Central team in the Texas Rangers organization. The 25-year-old from Hammonton was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels.
He was 1-1 with a 0.63 ERA in nine appearances this season. In 14 1/3 innings, he had allowed three runs, one earned, on 12 hits and four walks and struck out 21. He had a career 4.67 ERA in 131 minor-league appearances, having struck out 389 in 462 2/3 innings.
LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine) is playing for the Reading Fightin Phils, a Double-A East team in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. The 24-year-old from Vineland was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.
He had made 10 appearances this season with a 2.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings. In 105 career minor-league appearances, he had a 2.72 ERA with 240 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings.
Single A (high)RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit) is playing for the Jersey Shore Blue Claws, a High-A East team in the Phillies organization. The 26-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout.
Through nine appearances for the BlueClaws, he was 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in six innings with eight strikeouts.
LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat) is playing for the Greenville Drive, a High-A East team in the Boston Red Sox organization. The 22-year-old from Barnegat was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.
Groome continued to pitch well in his last two starts, allowing four runs in 10 innings with 12 strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 7.29. Through six starts this year, Groome was 0-3 and had struck out 30 in 21 innings.
In 24 career minor-league games, he was 3-12 with a 5.69 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 87 innings.
3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville) is playing for the Hillsboro Hops, a High-A West team in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. The 22-year-old from Millville was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Diamondbacks.
Kennedy was hitting .257 (18 for 70) with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs in 20 games this season. In 228 minor-league games, he was batting .281 (241 for 859) with 13 homers and 110 RBIs.
Single A (low)RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City) is playing for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, a Low-A Southeast team in the Twins’ organization. The 23-year-old from Somers Point was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins.
In Mooney’s latest start Friday, his third of the season, he pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and four walks and striking out five. Through four games (three starts), he was 0-1 with a 0.77 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings.
Rookie LeagueLHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City) is with the AZL Angels, an Arizona League affiliate of Los Angeles. The 20-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. The Angels’ season begins June 28.
LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the GCL Phillies, a Gulf Coast League affiliate of Philadelphia. The 19-year-old from Cape May Court House signed a minor-league deal last June. The Phillies’ season begins June 28.
