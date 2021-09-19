Chase Petty makes debut for FCL Twins, throws two scoreless innings: Local minor leaguers update

He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.

Jay Groome (Barnegat), 22, continued his stellar pitching with the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox). In his last start Sept. 12, Groome pitched six shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out nine for his second straight win. With Portland, he’s 2-0 with 19 strikeouts in 11 shutout innings. In 20 starts between Single-A and Double-A, Groome was 5-8 with a 4.66 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 92²/³ innings.

In 40 career minor-league starts, he was 8-17 with a 4.88 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 158²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.