Chase Petty makes debut for FCL Twins, throws two scoreless innings: Local minor leaguers update

Chase Petty made his pro debut for the Minnesota Twins last weekend, and was impressive in the process.
The 18-year-old right-handed pitcher pitched two scoreless innings for the FCL Twins, Minnesota’s Rookie League team in the Florida Coast League. He threw just 13 pitches, allowing two hits and striking out two. He did not get the decision in a 4-1 win over the FCL Red Sox.
Petty was taken 26th overall in the MLB Draft on July 11. The Mainland Regional High School graduate was dominant this spring for the Mustangs, going 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48²/³ innings.
Here are updates on 11 other local players, with stats through Thursday:
Triple-A RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27 with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), was 1-0 with a 3.56 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30¹/³ innings (24 appearances). In 38 games this season between Single-A and Triple-A, Adams was 2-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 41 innings.
Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.
RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, with the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), was 4-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41¹/³ innings in 24 games.
In 35 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he was 5-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 59²/³ innings.
Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.
RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, with the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres), was released Sept. 12. In 17 games this season with three minor-league teams, he was 1-8 with a 8.89 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53²/³ innings.
The Brigantine resident was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.
RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, has been on the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list since June 25 with a left back disc injury. He is with the St. Paul Saints.
Stashak has pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts in two stints this season with St. Paul.
Double-ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, has been on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) since June 22. Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts.
He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.
Jay Groome (Barnegat), 22, continued his stellar pitching with the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox). In his last start Sept. 12, Groome pitched six shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out nine for his second straight win. With Portland, he’s 2-0 with 19 strikeouts in 11 shutout innings. In 20 starts between Single-A and Double-A, Groome was 5-8 with a 4.66 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 92²/³ innings.
In 40 career minor-league starts, he was 8-17 with a 4.88 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 158²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.
3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 22, with the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks), was part of a rare feat Sept. 11 when he and three teammates combined to hit four straight home runs in a 20-12 win over the Tulsa Drillers. It was just the fifth documented time in minor league history it happened. Kennedy homered twice in that game, giving him 16 with the Sod Poodles this season. Kennedy was hitting .275 (64 for 233) with six doubles, two triples, 38 RBIs and 45 runs in 65 games with Amarillo. In 95 games this season between Single-A and Double-A, he was hitting .288 (99 for 344) with 11 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 60 runs and 58 RBIs.
Through 303 minor-league games, he was hitting .284 with 55 doubles, 15 triples, 32 homers and 159 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.
LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine), 25, with the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 36 appearances, having struck out 68 in 43¹/³ innings. In 38 games this season, including two with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he had a 4.43 ERA in 44²/³ innings with 70 strikeouts.
In 133 minor-league games over four seasons, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.10 ERA and 290 strikeouts in 194¹/³ innings. He was picked in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.
Single-A (High)RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, has been with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) since Aug. 30. He had made three appearances with them, going 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 13 innings. In 13 games (12 starts) between Cedar Rapids and the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Mooney was 0-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 42 innings.
The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his pro debut May 6.
Rookie League Daniel Nunan (Ocean City) is with the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complete League affiliate of Los Angeles. Through eight appearances, Nunan was 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 13 innings. He had not pitched since Sept. 9.
The 21-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. He pitched in seven games in 2019 with the ACL Angels, going 1-1 with a 6.11 ERA. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to COVID-19.
LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. In six games (one start), McKenna had allowed 10 runs in six innings with 12 strikeouts. He had not pitched since Aug. 27.
