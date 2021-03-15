Chase Anderson, Matt Moore looking to provide veteran stability to back end of Phillies' rotation

Chase Anderson finds himself competing for a spot in the Philadelphia Phillies' starting rotation this spring.
He’s just fine with that.
Anderson threw three shutout innings against the New York Yankees on Monday. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out four. Anderson signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason, but he isn’t assuming the contract guarantees him a role with the team.
“I came (into spring training) like I have to win this spot,” Anderson said in a Zoom call with reporters after Monday’s outing. “What brings out the best for most guys, and I know especially for myself, is competition. The best year of my career was (2017) with Milwaukee. I came into spring training having to earn a spot. I pitched well in spring training, and that transitioned into the season, and I had a really good year.”
Anderson and fellow veteran Matt Moore appear to have the inside track for the final two spots in the rotation.
"You know what you’re going to get every night we go out there,” Anderson said. “We don’t sometimes get the praise of the one through three guys (in the rotation), but that’s OK.”
Anderson, 33, went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in seven starts for the Toronto Blue Jays last season. He made his big league debut in 2014 and begins this season a 54-42 career record. In 2017, he finished 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA for the Brewers.
Moore, 31, also signed a one-year contract with the Phillies in the offseason after pitching in Japan last season. Moore has talent but has been troubled by injuries. He missed the 2014 season with Tommy John surgery. A knee injury caused him to miss nearly all of 2019. But he went 17-4 with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013.
This spring, Moore has allowed one run and three hits in eight innings. He’s struck out five and walked one.
The Phillies have tried the past few seasons to fill out their rotation with inexperienced pitchers. With veterans Moore and Anderson, Philadelphia is taking a different approach this season.
Playoff teams often feature veterans who are bouncing back from injury or a down season at the back end of the rotation.
“I think they’ve pitched extremely well,” manager Joe Girardi said of Anderson and Moore. “I’m feeling pretty good about where we’re at as we go through this competition. These two guys have thrown the ball well.”
Moore and Anderson have developed a good relationship off the field this spring.
“He has something to prove, like myself,” Anderson said. “We’ve enjoyed getting to know each other. Our wives have become friends. We both have kids. We’re about the same stage of life. It’s nice to talk to each other, pick each other’s brain.”
Notes: Girardi said utility man Brad Miller has a low strain of the oblique and will be reevaluated in five to six days. … Spencer Howard was scheduled to pitch against the Yankees on Monday but did not throw because of back spasms. “We expect him to be available in a couple of days,” Girardi said.
