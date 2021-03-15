Chase Anderson, Matt Moore looking to provide veteran stability to back end of Phillies' rotation

Chase Anderson finds himself competing for a spot in the Philadelphia Phillies' starting rotation this spring.

He’s just fine with that.

Anderson threw three shutout innings against the New York Yankees on Monday. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out four. Anderson signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason, but he isn’t assuming the contract guarantees him a role with the team.

“I came (into spring training) like I have to win this spot,” Anderson said in a Zoom call with reporters after Monday’s outing. “What brings out the best for most guys, and I know especially for myself, is competition. The best year of my career was (2017) with Milwaukee. I came into spring training having to earn a spot. I pitched well in spring training, and that transitioned into the season, and I had a really good year.”

Anderson and fellow veteran Matt Moore appear to have the inside track for the final two spots in the rotation.

"You know what you’re going to get every night we go out there,” Anderson said. “We don’t sometimes get the praise of the one through three guys (in the rotation), but that’s OK.”