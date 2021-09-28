Charlie Morton, who once pitched for the Phillies, puts Philadelphia on the brink of playoff elimination

Morton never pitched for Philadelphia again. That winter he signed with the Houston Astros as a free agent.

On Tuesday, Morton dominated Phillies hitters from the start. Of course, the Phillies have also gone into a slump at the worst time of the year. Philadelphia has scored one run in 21 innings.

Morton allowed three hits and struck out 10. He threw 101 pitches, 41 of them curveballs.

“The stuff is crisp,” Miller said of Morton. “Obviously, the curveball is one of the premier pitches for him and in the game, honestly.”

Morton out pitched Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

“I knew I had to bring it (against Morton),” Wheeler said. “He’s pitched in big games, and he’s done it for a long time.”

Morton is a what might have been story for Philadelphia.

Of all the things that have gone wrong for Philadelphia since it last made the playoffs in 2011, Morton's short stint in Philadelphia can only be viewed as a n opportunity missed. The Phillies identified his talent but couldn't take advantage of it.

He is now 61-24 since he left the Phillies. Imagine, if he pitched that way for Philadelphia.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.