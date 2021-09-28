Charlie Morton, who once pitched for the Phillies, puts Philadelphia on the brink of playoff elimination

Charlie Morton is the pitcher who got away from the Philadelphia Phillies.
Morton, who pitched briefly for Philadelphia in 2015, threw seven shutout innings as the Atlanta Braves beat Philadelphia 2-1 in Atlanta on Tuesday night.
The Phillies (81-76) trail the first-place Braves (84-72) by four games in the loss column in the National League East. Atlanta’s magic number to clinch the division is three. The Phillies have five games left.
“We have to win out,” first baseman Brad Miller said.
The Phillies loaded the bases in the ninth with one out in part because Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario let a line drive ricochet off his glove. But Philadelphia could score just one run.
Freddy Galvis saw eight pitches from Braves closer Will Smith but struck out swinging at a 93.2 mph fastball for the final out.
“You think you got the break you needed (with the Rosario error),” manager Joe Girardi said, “but unfortunately we weren’t able to finish it.”
Phillies fans could easily have envisioned a scenario where Morton was on the mound for Philadelphia.
He came to the Philadelphia Phillies in a December 2015 trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
But he pitched just four games for the Phillies before a torn left hamstring injury ended his 2016 season.
Morton never pitched for Philadelphia again. That winter he signed with the Houston Astros as a free agent.
On Tuesday, Morton dominated Phillies hitters from the start. Of course, the Phillies have also gone into a slump at the worst time of the year. Philadelphia has scored one run in 21 innings.
Morton allowed three hits and struck out 10. He threw 101 pitches, 41 of them curveballs.
“The stuff is crisp,” Miller said of Morton. “Obviously, the curveball is one of the premier pitches for him and in the game, honestly.”
Morton out pitched Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.
“I knew I had to bring it (against Morton),” Wheeler said. “He’s pitched in big games, and he’s done it for a long time.”
Morton is a what might have been story for Philadelphia.
Of all the things that have gone wrong for Philadelphia since it last made the playoffs in 2011, Morton's short stint in Philadelphia can only be viewed as a n opportunity missed. The Phillies identified his talent but couldn't take advantage of it.
He is now 61-24 since he left the Phillies. Imagine, if he pitched that way for Philadelphia.
