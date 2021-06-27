Buddy Kennedy's hot bat leads to promotion: Local minor leaguers update

The Egg Harbor Township resident was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout.

RHP Joe Gatto, 26, continued to pitch well for the Triple-A Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers).

The 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Hammonton had pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out one since his promotion from Double-A Frisco.

In 13 appearances this season, Gatto was 1-1 with a 0.81 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings. In 135 career minor-league games, he was 29-32 with a 4.61 ERA and 392 strikeouts in 470 2/3 innings.

Gatto was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 26, has been on the injured list since June 7 for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahas (San Diego Padres). He had made six starts this season and was 1-3 with an 11.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 innings.

In his minor-league career, he was 32-23 with a 3.70 ERA in 89 games, including 86 starts. He’d struck out 414 in 421 1/3 innings. The Brigantine resident was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres.