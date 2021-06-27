Buddy Kennedy's hot bat leads to promotion: Local minor leaguers update

Buddy Kennedy was rewarded Monday by the Arizona Diamondbacks for his efforts at the plate.
He then returned the favor.
Kennedy, who recently had an 11-game hitting streak snapped, was promoted to Arizona’s Double-A team, the Amarillo Sod Poodles. In his first game with Amarillo on Tuesday, the 22-year-old from Millville homered.
The third baseman was 2 for 10 with a single, homer and two walks for the Sod Poodles through Thursday. He is coming off a hot start with the High-A Hillsboro Hops, for whom he hit .315 (35 for 111) with five doubles, five homers and 20 RBIs in 30 games.
During his 11-game hitting streak that ended Wednesday, Kennedy went 18 for 45 (.400) with four homers and 12 RBIs.
Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. In his minor-league career, he’s hitting .286 (260 for 910) with 49 doubles, 13 triples, 17 homers and 122 RBIs.
Updates on 12 other area players, with stats through Thursday:
Triple ARHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 26, was promoted from the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) on Friday. In 14 minor-league games, Adams was 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings. He had not allowed a run since since June 1 and had given up no hits since June 5.
The Egg Harbor Township resident was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout.
RHP Joe Gatto, 26, continued to pitch well for the Triple-A Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers).
The 2014 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Hammonton had pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out one since his promotion from Double-A Frisco.
In 13 appearances this season, Gatto was 1-1 with a 0.81 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings. In 135 career minor-league games, he was 29-32 with a 4.61 ERA and 392 strikeouts in 470 2/3 innings.
Gatto was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.
RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 26, has been on the injured list since June 7 for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahas (San Diego Padres). He had made six starts this season and was 1-3 with an 11.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 innings.
In his minor-league career, he was 32-23 with a 3.70 ERA in 89 games, including 86 starts. He’d struck out 414 in 421 1/3 innings. The Brigantine resident was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres.
RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, was moved to the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list Friday with a left back disc injury. He is with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.
It’s been an up-and-down year for Stashak, who is in his second minor-league stint of the season. He’s pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances. He allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15 2/3 innings, striking out 26.
The Mays Landing resident was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.
CF Matt Szczur (Lower Cape May Regional), 31, has continued to struggle with the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals). Through 26 games, Szczur was hitting .186 (18 for 97) with two doubles, a triple, five homers, eight runs and 10 RBIs.
Szczur played parts of five seasons in the majors, most recently with the 2018 Padres. He was a member of the Cubs’ World Series championship team in 2016. In 363 career major-league games through Thursday, he’d hit .231 (136 for 589) with 31 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 61 RBIs and 80 runs.
The Cape May resident was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft by the Chicago Cubs.
LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine), 25, was promoted from the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday.He was roughed up in his debut Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning in relief.
He enjoyed a stellar run with the Fightin Phils, going 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 16 games and striking out 33 in 20 innings. In 112 career minor-league appearances, he had a 2.85 ERA with 253 strikeouts in 170 1/3 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.
Double ARHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, was placed on the 7-day injured list by the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) on Tuesday.
Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.
Single A (high)LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 22, was 0-4 with a 5.66 ERA in nine appearances for the High-A Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox). He had struck out 49 in 35 innings this season.
In 29 career minor-league games, he was 3-13 with a 5.35 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 101 innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.
LT Struble (Hammonton), 24, has played for three different teams in the New York Mets system this season. He is currently with the Brooklyn Cyclones and was hitting .222 (6 for 27) in 11 games.
In 38 games overall this season, Struble was hitting .260 (13 for 50) with six runs, a double, four RBIs, 11 walks and five stolen bases in six tries. For his minor-league career, he was hitting .245 (25 for 102) with two doubles, nine RBIs, 20 runs scored and nine stolen bases. The Hammonton resident was selected in the 29th round of the 2019 draft by the Mets.
Single A (low)RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, was placed on the 7-day injured list by the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins) on Monday. It’s the second injury of the year for Mooney, who is 0-1 with a 0.56 ERA in six games, including five starts, this year. He’d allowed just three runs, one earned, on eight hits and nine walks with 26 strikeouts in 16 innings.
The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He made his pro debut May 6.
Rookie LeagueLHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City) is with the AZL Angels, an Arizona League affiliate of Los Angeles. The 21-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. The Angels’ season begins Monday.
LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the GCL Phillies, a Gulf Coast League affiliate of Philadelphia. The 19-year-old from Cape May Court House signed a minor-league deal last June. The Phillies’ season begins Monday.
