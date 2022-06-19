 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buddy Kennedy Update: Hits a triple and scores in loss to Twins

Buddy Kennedy, 23, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, is a third baseman with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick made his major league debut June 17.

Friday: Batting sixth as the designated hitter, he went 1 for 3 with a single, a walk and a run scored in his major league debut, a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Kennedy flew out to left field in his first at-bat in the second inning, then drew a walk and scored in the fourth inning. His first career hit came in the sixth inning, a sharp single through the hole on the right side. He flew out in his final at-bat in the seventh inning.

Saturday: Batting sixth and playing second base, went 1 for 3 with a triple in the fifth inning of an 11-1 loss to Minnesota. Kennedy scored on a Carson Kelly sacrifice fly for the Diamondbacks' only run and also struck out.

Sunday: The series finale is at 4:10 p.m. Chris Archer (1-2, 3.35) is scheduled to start for the Twins.

Stats: Kennedy is hitting .333 (2 for 6) with a triple and two runs in two games. He has walked once and struck out once. His on-base percentage is .429, his OPS 1.096.

Quote ‘em: “Put that one in the case!” — Don Money, Kennedy’s grandfather and former major leaguer, while being interviewed on the Diamondbacks’ broadcast when Kennedy got his first career hit Friday.

— Press staff reports

